11th-grade students in the Central Region have left for Sawa today, 28 July to pursue their 12th-grade studies and fulfill their national service of the 36th round.

According to Mr. Yohannes Solomon, from the Ministry of Education in the region, 58% of the students that left for Sawa in the first round are female students.

Mr. Yohannes also said that seminars have been conducted for the students in all schools to make necessary preparation and concentrate on their education and become competitive students.

Parents of the students on their part expressed expectations that their children during their stay in Sawa would acquire skills and knowledge besides possessing physical and psychological maturity.