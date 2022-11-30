High-level stakeholders in Angola’s oil and gas (https://bit.ly/3XNdyRu) industry united on Wednesday for a Women in Energy luncheon, sponsored by Norwegian multinational Equinor, during the second day of the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) 2022 conference (https://bit.ly/3VCutEz). The event was attended by H.E Diamantino Azevedo, Angola’s Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas; Sebastião Gaspar Martins, Chairman of the Board of Sonangol; Ane Aubert, Managing Director of Equinor and Melissa Bond, President and General Manager of ExxonMobil Angola, among others, with opening remarks delivered by Ricardo Gomes, Country Manager Support&Communications for Equinor.

The event served to recognize and celebrate the contributions of women in the sector, as well as highlight the contributions Equinor (https://bit.ly/3Vj2gmh) has made to female participation, capacity building and advancement in Angola’s oil and gas industry.

“Inclusivity and diversity are the foundation of our company,” stated Gomes. “Equinor is also the first International Oil Company in Angola to have a woman as its country manager.”

Gender equality, diversity and inclusion have been key focal points at AOG 2022 – taking place November 29 – December 1 – with a dedicated Women in Energy panel (https://bit.ly/3ieoO9d) unpacking the challenges and opportunities behind female empowerment within the industry earlier in the day.