Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com) is proud to announce that H.E. Antonio Oburu Ondo, Equatorial Guinea’s Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons and the current President of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, will deliver a keynote speech during this year’s Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference (https://apo-opa.info/3PTENZ0) – taking place in Luanda from September 13-14. H.E. Minister Ondo brings a wealth of experience to the conference, having previously served as the Managing Director of the West African country’s National Oil Company (NOC) GEPetrol, and whose participation at the event is set to advance dialogue and deals around Africa’s natural gas prospects.

Equatorial Guinea has been making great strides towards positioning itself as a regional Gas Mega Hub, working closely with a suite of foreign players and regional producers to enhance the monetization of offshore gas resources. Partnerships with the likes of Cameroon, Nigeria, Namibia and more have not only enabled Equatorial Guinea to increase the amount of gas produced but have advanced local content, regional collaboration and trade.

Angola’s success in driving exploration through supportive regulation and a reformed NOC serves as a critical lesson for Equatorial Guinea. The Southern African country has managed to kickstart an ambitious upstream campaign despite representing one of the oldest producers in Africa. Working closely with foreign companies and having been restructured into an operator – through a privatization process which is still ongoing – Angola’s NOC Sonangol is spearheading a new era of upstream expansion. As Equatorial Guinea moves to awaken offshore exploration, lessons learnt from Angola will be valuable.

“The Angola-Equatorial Guinea partnership offers lucrative benefits for both countries, with bilateral cooperation serving as a key driver of growth for both the West and Southern African regions. We are excited to have H.E. Minister Ondo join the AOG conference as we believe this will be an important platform to strengthen bilateral ties, advance knowledge sharing and skills development while facilitating new deals across both promising markets,” states Stephanie Benjamin, International Conference Director at ECP.

AOG 2023 returns to Luanda for its fourth edition on 13-14 September 2023 under the auspices of the Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, H.E. Diamantino Pedro Azevedo, and in partnership with the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency, AIDAC and the African Energy Chamber.

For more information, visit www.AngolaOilandGas.com