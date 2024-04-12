sharing documentation with all members of the commission in order to avoid making uninformed decisions, and insisted that for the next meeting the members of the committee, particularly GEProyectos and Public Works, provide clear documentation on the status of each project.

The minister then recommended that all projects awarded to the 85 listed companies be integrated within the Ministry for Planning's database. To that end, the President of GEProyectos undertook to provide all information concerning the Planning department, in order to consolidate its database.

During the meeting, the status of various projects was presented by the president of GEProyectos, including the total sums, certification, paid and remaining balances and retentions, where some of these projects, such as the construction of the National University Campus in Basupu, received the validation of the commission, while others, such as the construction of 32 bridges in the District of Micomeseng, will be reviewed and presented at the next meeting.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister for Planning, Gabriel Mbega Obiang Lima; the Deputy Minister for the Treasury, Milagrosa Obono Angüe; the Vice-Minister for Public Works, Pascual Ondo; the President and Vice-President of GEProyectos, Alejandro Micha Nsue and Bonifacio Esono, and Secretaries of State and some Director Generals from these ministerial departments.