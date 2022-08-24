While energy poverty continues to rise across Africa – with 600 million people currently living without access to electricity and 900 million to clean cooking – the continent’s 620 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves present an opportunity to enhance energy access, while addressing affordability and environmental sustainability issues. With the African Energy Chamber (AEC), the voice of the African energy sector, strongly advocating for the maximization of the continent’s gas resources in order to make energy poverty history in Africa by 2030, the African Energy Week (AEW) (AECWeek.com) 2022 conference and exhibition – Africa’s premier event for the oil and gas sector taking place from 18 – 21 October 2022 in Cape Town – serves as the foremost platform to drive serious dialogue around the state of play of Africa’s gas industry.

In line with this narrative and representing Equatorial Guinea, one of Africa’s most established and rapidly expanding gas markets on the back of an investor-friendly regulatory framework, liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, EG LNG, will be attending and participating at AEW 2022 as a silver sponsor, shaping high-level discussions around how African gas-producing countries can maximize and monetize their gas resources to make energy poverty history across the continent by 2030.

With the demand for low-emissions natural gas rapidly increasing both in Africa and across the globe as the energy transition intensifies, the role of companies such as EG LNG in driving upstream, mid-stream and downstream developments continues to expand. While delays in project deployment and limited investments in exploration activities have delayed the growth of Africa’s gas industry, EG LNG has emerged as a game-changer, with the firm fostering regional cooperation with neighboring producers including Nigeria, Cameroon, the Republic of the Congo and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with a view to driving gas exploitation and monetization as part of Equatorial Guinea’s Gas Mega Hub initiative.

As a silver sponsor for AEW 2022 – the official meeting place for the African oil and gas industry – EG LNG is well positioned to shape critical discussions around the challenges faced in both Equatorial Guinea and on the continent at-large in advancing gas development, while highlighting best approaches to mitigating them. As a silver sponsor, EG LNG will participate in exclusive networking sessions with both continental and international energy companies to showcase investment opportunities within Equatorial Guinea’s booming gas and LNG markets.

“The Chamber commends the efforts being undertaken by EG LNG to fast-track the development and exploitation of both Equatorial Guinea’s and West Africa’s vast untapped gas resources. By capitalizing on the country’s domestic resources as well as regional untapped reserves, the company is set to significantly improve regional energy access through its position as a regional gas hub. At a time when European markets are urgently seeking alternative gas supplies, progress made by companies such as EG LNG will be key for creating new Africa-global export chains,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC, adding that, “At AEW 2022, EG LNG will participate in high-level sessions, providing answers to critical industry questions around how Africa can boost its oil and gas market.”

Under the theme, ‘Exploring and Investing in Africa’s Energy Future while Driving an Enabling Environment,’ EG LNG will shape crucial AEW 2022 dialogue on gas monetization, intra-African gas trade and the role of the continent’s gas resources in delivering a just energy transition.

About AEW:

AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa’s energy future.