A Ministerial delegation led by Equatorial Guinea’s Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons, H.E. Antonio Oburu Ondó, will participate at the South Sudan Oil&Power (SSOP) 2023 (https://apo-opa.info/3CgdZu2) conference and exhibition. The delegation will include the Ministry’s Director General of National Entities, Oscar Vicente García Berniko Aboki; Director General of Local Content and Supervisor of Compliance, Jacinto Owono; Law Advisor, Aquiles Nach Dueso; Secretary Assistant, Alicia Reina Anvene Esono; Head of the Gas Special Unit, Celso Vidal Bombe Oraka; and representatives from National Oil Company (NOC), GEPetrol.

Having served as CEO of GEPetrol, H.E. Minister Ondó will leverage his years of experience to bring valuable industry insight to the conference and exhibition, substantiating bilateral discussions and deal-making opportunities between Equatorial Guinea and South Sudan. Serving as the Minister’s first official visit to East Africa, H.E. Minister Ondó’s participation is poised to drive an inexorable link between the two countries while driving wider regional development and growth.

“H.E. Minister Ondó’s participation at this year’s edition of SSOP 2023 speaks volumes towards South Sudan’s role as the Engine of East African Growth,” states Energy Capital&Power Senior Director, James Chester, adding, “South Sudan’s ongoing partnerships with major oil and gas players throughout the continent is set to drive innovation, cooperation, and development for the country as well as the wider East African region and surrounding areas. We could not be more excited to bring the invaluable experience offered by H.E. Minister Ondó to this year’s conference.”

Set to offer industry-advancing discussions, Equatorial Guinea’s Ministerial delegation will participate at SSOP 2023 alongside Ministerial representatives, NOCs and small- and medium-sized enterprises from countries such as Djibouti, Egypt, South Africa and Zimbabwe, facilitating a link between East Africa and the oil and gas industries of rest of the continent.

Having emerged as a central actor in regional energy cooperation, South Sudan – through its NOC Nilepet – is poised to strengthen its bilateral relationship with GEPetrol, exchanging information on policy and regulation while promoting upstream, downstream and infrastructure projects.

SSOP 2023 is organized in official partnership with South Sudan’s Ministry of Petroleum. Taking place in Juba from 14-16 June 2023, and under the theme, ‘Engine of East African Growth’ this year’s edition of SSOP will deliver new deals, new investments, and new relationships with global industry leaders while fostering development across the entire energy value chain.