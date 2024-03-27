The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from the Ambassadors/High Commissioner of Philippines, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Kenya and Georgia at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (March 27, 2024). Those who presented their credentials were:
1. H.E. Mr Josel Francisco Ignacio, Ambassador of the Republic of Philippines
2. H.E. Mr Sardor Rustambaev, Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan
3. H.E. Mr Mikhail Kasko, Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus
4. H.E. Mr Peter Maina Munyiri, High Commissioner of the Republic of Kenya
5. H.E. Mr Vakhtang Jaoshvili, Ambassador of GeorgiaDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of External Affairs - Government of India.