On December 21, Japan received from Algeria the notification confirming that its internal procedures necessary for the entry into force of the “Convention between Japan and the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria for the Elimination of Double Taxation with respect to Taxes on Income and the Prevention of Tax Evasion and Avoidance” (hereinafter referred to as the Convention) (signed on February 7, 2023) were completed. Thus, all the necessary procedures for the entry into force of the Convention have been completed.

The Convention, therefore, will enter into force on January 20, 2024 (the thirtieth day after the date of receipt of the latter notification) and will have effect:

(a) with respect to taxes levied on the basis of a taxable year, for taxes for any taxable years beginning on or after January 1, 2025;

(b) with respect to taxes levied not on the basis of a taxable year, for taxes levied on or after January 1, 2025.

The provisions concerning the exchange of information and the assistance in the collection of taxes will have effect from January 20, 2024, without regard to the date on which the taxes are levied or the taxable year to which the taxes relate.