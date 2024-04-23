Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan


On March 25, 2024, the Government of Japan received the notification from the Government of the Democratic People's Republic of Algeria, informing the completion of its internal legal procedures necessary for the entry into force of “the Agreement for the Establishment of an Intergovernmental Joint Economic Committee between the Government of Japan and the Government of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria” (Agreement for the Establishment of the Japan-Algeria Intergovernmental Joint Economic Committee, signed on July 27, 2023). The Government of Japan has already sent its notification for the same effect to the Government of the Democratic People's Republic of Algeria. Accordingly, this Agreement will enter into force on April 24, 2024.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.