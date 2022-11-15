By popular demand, the Stevie Awards have announced a general entry deadline extension for Middle East&North Africa Stevie ® Awards (https://StevieAwards.com/MENA) sponsored by RAK Chamber (http://RAKChamber.ae/), UAE. Entries will now be accepted through January 17 (the original final deadline was November 9.) Details are available at http://MENA.StevieAwards.com.

The Middle East Stevie&North Africa Awards are the region’s only awards to recognize innovation in all its forms through the workplace. The awards are open to all organizations in 18 nations in the MENA region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran (newly eligible for 2023), Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, Turkey, UAE&Yemen.

All individuals&organizations may submit any number of nominations to any number of the categories.

There are no entry fees in this awards program. Organizations may submit as many nominations as they would like, without cost. Instead, Gold, Silver,&Bronze Stevie Award winners will pay a “winners fee” for each successful nomination.

Winners of the Gold, Silver,&Bronze Stevie Awards in the competition will be announced on Jan 25, 2023,&celebrated during a gala event in RAK, UAE on March 18.

The 2023 competition features new categories. The Thought Leadership (http://bit.ly/3TC7Gr4) categories will recognize innovation in thought leadership strategy, development,&executive. Innovative Achievement in Corporate Social Responsibility&Innovative Achievement in Diversity&Inclusion have been added to the Achievement categories (http://bit.ly/3ExeIca).

Nominations citing innovative achievements will be accepted&judged in both Arabic&English in more than 100 categories across the following category groups:

Apps (http://bit.ly/3GgMm7r)&Websites (http://bit.ly/3O3UbiR)

(http://bit.ly/3GgMm7r)&Websites (http://bit.ly/3O3UbiR) Achievements (https://bit.ly/3ExeIca)

Annual Reports&Other Publications (http://bit.ly/3AhCarA)

Company/Organization (http://bit.ly/3UB2oNZ)

Corporate Communications&Public Relations (http://bit.ly/3g91yJ9)

(http://bit.ly/3g91yJ9) COVID-19 Response (http://bit.ly/3AehVuE)

(http://bit.ly/3AehVuE) Customer Service (http://bit.ly/3X6H8kz)

Human Resources (http://bit.ly/3AfuIgK)

(http://bit.ly/3AfuIgK) Live&Virtual Events (http://bit.ly/3gcKl1n)

Management (http://bit.ly/3AhYktA)

(http://bit.ly/3AhYktA) Marketing (http://bit.ly/3TANDJx)

New Products&Services (http://bit.ly/3EybtRW)

Social Media (http://bit.ly/3g3Dd7u)

Technology (http://bit.ly/3UVMNrR)

Videos (http://bit.ly/3g4Npwu)

Thought Leadership (http://bit.ly/3TC7Gr4)

Winners of the 2022 edition of the awards included Bahrain Tender Board, DHL Worldwide Express LLC, Emirates Health Services, Eon Dental Jordan, Hilton Supply Management Cairo, HOPE Consortium Abu Dhabi, Inkript Beirut, Omantel, Ooredoo Algeria&Qatar, VakifBank Turkey&Zakat Customs Authority Saudi Arabia and many more.

The 2023 competition will be judged by more than 150 professionals around the world.

Contact

May Hassan

may@stevieawards.com