Action resumes in the Enterprise Cup this coming weekend with semifinal action in Kakamega and Nairobi.
Defending champions Kabras Sugar face Nondescripts at the Kakamega Showground in Kakamega Town, as they embark on their quest to reach the final and bid for a third successive title.
The second semifinal takes place at the KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka, on the outskirts of Nairobi where former champions KCB host Kenya Harlequin.
Enterprise Cup semifinal fixtures | Saturday 1 June 2024
Kabras Sugar v Nondescripts | 3pm | Kakamega Showground
KCB v Kenya Harlequin | 3pm | KCB Sports Club
Previous Winners
1930 Nairobi District
1931 Nairobi North
1932 West Kenya
1933 Eldoret
1934 Eldoret
1935 Eldoret
1936 Eldoret
1937 Nondescripts RFC
1938 Nondescripts RFC
1939 Eldoret
1940 Suspended due to World War II
1941 Suspended due to World War II
1942 Suspended due to World War II
1943 Suspended due to World War II
1944 Suspended due to World War II
1945 Suspended due to World War II
1946 Suspended due to World War II
1947 Eldoret
1948 Nakuru
1949 Nondescript RFC
1950 Nondescript RFC
1951 Nondescript RFC
1952 Coast Province
1953 West Kenya
1954 Nondescript RFC
1955 Kenya Harlequin FC
1956 Kampala RFC
1957 Kenya Harlequin FC
1958 Nakuru RFC
1959 Kenya Police RFC
1960 Nakuru RFC
1961 Impala RFC
1962 Nakuru RFC
1963 Nakuru RFC
1964 Kenya Harlequin FC
1965 Impala RFC
1966 Nondescripts RFC
1967 Kitale RFC
1968 Kampala RFC
1969 Kampala RFC
1970 Kampala RFC
1971 Impala RFC
1972 Impala RFC
1973 Impala RFC
1974 Impala RFC
1975 Nondescripts RFC
1976 Nondescripts RFC
1977 Nondescripts RFC
1978 Nondescripts RFC
1979 Nondescripts RFC
1980 Nondescripts RFC
1981 Nondescripts RFC
1982 Nondescripts RFC
1983 Nondescripts RFC
1984 Nondescripts RFC
1985 Mwamba RFC
1986 Mwamba RFC
1987 Suspended due to 4th All African Games
1988 Kenya Harlequin FC
1989 Nondescripts RFC
1990 Nondescripts RFC
1991 Nondescripts RFC
1992 Nondescripts RFC
1993 Nondescripts RFC
1994 Nondescripts RFC
1995 Kenya Harlequin FC
1996 Kenya Harlequin FC/Nondescripts RFC shared the trophy
1997 Mombasa Sports Club
1998 Nondescripts RFC
1999 Kenya Harlequin FC
2000 Impala RFC
2001 Impala RFC
2002 Impala RFC
2003 Impala RFC/Kenya Harlequin FC shared the trophy
2004 KCB RFC
2005 Impala RFC
2006 Mwamba RFC
2007 KCB RFC
2008 Nakuru RFC
2009 Kenya Harlequin FC
2010/11 Kenya Harlequin
2011/12 Not Played
2012/13 Mwamba RFC
2013/14 Nakuru RFC
2014/15 KCB RFC
2015/16 KCB RFC
2016/17 KCB RFC
2017/18 Homeboyz RFC
2018/19 Kabras Sugar
2019/20 Not played due to COVID19
2021 Not played due to COVID19
2022 Kabras Sugar
2023 Kabras Sugar
