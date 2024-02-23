The official football esports program of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) will be part of EA SPORTS FC™ Pro elite tournament program for the first time this season. In collaboration with Integral (www.Integralsande.com), Africa’s leading innovative sports management and marketing company headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, the all new eNPFL will give EA SPORTS FC 24 players the chance to represent NPFL clubs in the competition.

This year, the action-packed eNPFL tournament will be hosted across four regions, with players representing the 20 NPFL clubs across the regions. The qualifiers will take place from the 9th of March to 13th of April 2024 in Ibadan, Abuja, Port-Harcourt and Enugu with the Grand Finale event in Lagos on the 27th of April 2024. The finalists will compete at the Grand Finale for a winner-takes-all grand prize of $15,000 (USD), with the winner being awarded a seat in the Play-Ins to the EA SPORTS FC Pro World Championship 2024.

Commenting on the planned esports program, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, Chairman of the NPFL board, stated that “We are excited to be a part of this landmark series of events giving NPFL fans the opportunity to compete at the esports tournament representing NPFL clubs, thanks to our partnership with Integral! With Integral’s innovative expertise, the eNPFL tournament is sure to be engaging and thrilling both for the gamers and the fans. It is a thing of pride that with this partnership with Integral, the NPFL becomes the first West African league to be a part of the EA SPORTS FC™ Pro esports program for 2024!”

In anticipation of this year’s events, the Managing Director of Integral Deolu Lamikanra said: “After a successful first-ever EA SPORTS licensed event last season, we are thrilled that we are able to once again bring an exciting gaming experience with EA SPORTS FC™ 24 right at the center! Working with the NPFL ensures we provide a unique opportunity to not just gamers across all parts of Nigeria to participate but also fans of the NPFL to follow the tournament live through our broadcast partners. It is truly delightful to have Integral yet again at the center of a one-of-a-kind gaming experience and to present the platform for the eNPFL champion to ultimately represent Nigeria on the global stage.”

For more information on the qualification rules and registration, visit www.eNPFL.com.

About Integral:

Integral, headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, is a leading African sports management and marketing company. Known for its high standards of delivery, the company has varied expertise and works in all aspects of the industry – events, corporate hospitality, sponsorships, media rights and athlete representation. Integral also works extensively as commercial advisor for a number of International Federations and European football clubs in Africa, and has recently extended its expertise to e-sports, working as a partner to EA SPORTS. More information on Integral is available at www.Integralsande.com.

About Electronic Arts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2023, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.4 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and F1®. More information about EA is available at https://apo-opa.co/42Pvj5A.

