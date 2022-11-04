One of Dubai’s most iconic hotels, Jumeirah Emirates Towers is inviting its guests for a refined yet entertaining experience at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Arena to enjoy the big game from 20 November till 18 December 2022.

Set against a spectacular backdrop of the Museum of the Future, the outdoor Arena will host up to 500 people each night, combining state-of-the-art screens, private lounges with VIP sections and live performances for luxury loving football fans.

Available throughout each match and beyond, Jumeirah Emirates Towers’ Executive Chef, Reiner Lupfer, has curated a decadent menu of international cuisines and stand-out dishes especially for the Arena. Daily live entertainment will add to the fun and certainly maximises the football fever in this premium venue.

Located on the ground-floor Plaza Terrace, the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Arena will open its doors for sports lovers to enjoy the upcoming grand sporting spectacle. The venue is available to cater to groups of friends, work teams or corporate hospitality, while premium sections featuring lounges and VIP options with private screens will offer a more intimate and sophisticated experience.

Jumeirah Emirates Towers has appointed the award-winning 7 Management, the visionaries behind The Theater dining concept, to curate a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience during the month-long festivities.

Kirti Anchan, General Manager of Jumeirah Emirates Towers, said: “Building on the phenomenal success of our outdoor venues which this year were illuminated by the striking Museum of the Future, we are thrilled to announce the launch of the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Arena this November. We will offer our guests an unparalleled experience which combines sport, dining, and entertainment to enjoy the world's greatest game.”

For reservations and enquiries, please email jetarena@jumeirah.com.

About Jumeirah Emirates Towers:

Soaring high above Dubai’s financial district, Jumeirah Emirates Towers is one of the region’s most iconic luxury city hotels. Located minutes from Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Dubai World Trade Centre and The Dubai Mall, the hotel is the preferred home to those who wants to effortlessly switch between business and leisure.

Featuring 400 rooms and suites, the hotel is home to 12 premium food and beverage venues, 16 meeting spaces, and three events spaces – making it the perfect destination for a seamless stay in the city. Access to Emirates Towers Metro Station is also an added benefit for guests travelling around the city by commute.

Comprising two equilateral triangles, the Jumeirah Emirates Towers landmark structure is also home to the Office Tower and The Boulevard, the city’s central hub for youth, entrepreneurs, and innovators. It also shares the site of the Museum of the Future.

Often described as an architectural icon, construction of the dual skyscrapers began in 1996, with the hotel officially opening its doors ahead of schedule in April 2000. Fast forward to the present day and Jumeirah Emirates Towers is one of the city’s most popular and award-winning business hotels - a true representation of Dubai’s success story.