President William Ruto has said Kenya is committed to strengthening its ties with the Czech Republic through enhanced trade and investment.

Speaking during a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala, President Ruto welcomed Czechia firms to invest in Kenya.

He cited pharmaceuticals, textile, agro-processing, hospitality and fintech as the most ideal investment opportunities for Czech investors.

Other sectors, he mentioned, are green energy, ICT, health and manufacturing of industrial parts and machinery.

“Establishing a commercial hub in Kenya will offer access to the demands of the greater market in the region and Africa.”

Prof Fiala was accompanied by Czech investors who are keen on exploring investment opportunities in Kenya.

The Head of State said Kenya will work with the Czech Republic to facilitate organised labour mobility between the two countries.

“Kenya has a young and skilled labour force in the health, business, educational and industrial sectors that can offer skilled labour if needed in your country,” he said.

Other key areas of cooperation include knowledge and skill transfer in healthcare, education in science and technology, climate action, wildlife conversation and peace and security.

On his part, Prof Fiala pointed out that his country was keen on deepening and broadening ties with Kenya for the two countries’ success.

“We share a long and rich history with Kenya that we must exploit to increase trade and investment volumes,” he explained.