Devi Paulsen-Abbott, CEO of event producer Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (www.EnergyCapitalPower.com), took home the prestigious Association of African Exhibition Organizations (AAXO) ROAR Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Exhibition Industry. The award recognizes her remarkable dedication to the sector and is a testament to both her invaluable support to AAXO and visionary leadership at ECP.

The AAXO ROAR Awards were held on Thursday in Johannesburg and aimed to Respect Opportunities, Achievements and Recognition across the African exhibition industry.

Paulsen-Abbott’s dedication to excellence and innovation in the industry has been instrumental in ushering in a new era of creative exhibition solutions in Africa. Since joining the board of AAXO in 2017, she has proven herself invaluable to the organization and industry at large. Under her Chairmanship (since 2022) as well as her membership in the Exhibition Challenge Committee, AAXO has continued to promote the African exhibition industry, ensuring the sector returns to its full potential following the global COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, under her leadership as CEO of ECP, the company has grown to new heights, and now represents the leading investment platform for the African energy sector. ECP’s strong lineup of events across the continent have emerged as the official platforms for government to connect with global investors, while African energy and service providers showcase the latest innovations and offerings in African energy.

“I am deeply honored to receive the AAXO ROAR Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Exhibition Industry. I have always believed that African exhibitions provide a platform for industry leaders and stakeholders to come together to share ideas, drive innovation and promote the best of what Africa has to offer. I am grateful to AAXO for this recognition and look forward to continuing to drive excellence and innovation in the exhibition industry,” stated Paulsen-Abbott.

The AAXO ROAR Award is an accolade in the exhibition industry that recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the sector. The awards acknowledge excellence in the industry and Paulsen-Abbott’s win is a testament to her leadership, vision and commitment to African exhibitions.

About Energy Capital&Power:

ECP is the African continent’s leading investment platform for the energy sector. Join us at our world-class investment-focused events in Africa and worldwide. ECP’s events, reports, content and other services are built to serve the African energy community. For more information, visit www.EnergyCapitalPower.com.