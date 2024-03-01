The Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference and exhibition (https://apo-opa.co/4945xwG) – Energy Capital&Power’s (www.EnergyCapitalPower.com) annual Angolan event - won the Association of African Exhibition Organizers (AAXO) ROAR Award for Marketing and PR Excellence. The award celebrates excellence in the exhibitions and events industry.

Uniting Angolan and global stakeholders, the AOG conference and exhibition was recognized for its innovative marketing and PR strategies that not only contributed to the event’s success but promoted Angola’s oil and gas opportunities on a global scale.

Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; national oil company Sonangol; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the African Energy Chamber; and the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute, AOG is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola’s oil and gas industry. To sponsor or participate as a delegate or exhibitor, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

The AOG conference and exhibition has quickly emerged to become the largest oil and gas event in Angola. The success of the marketing and PR strategy for the 2023 event was clear with the participation of 2,213 industry delegates from 41 countries. Over 389 companies from across the entire oil and gas value chain were also represented.

From the launch of the 2023 edition in April 2023 until the close of the event in September 2023, ECP recorded over 220,000 readers on the website, with approximately 6,000 sites visits recorded during the event week alone. Additionally, 131 media outlets were in attendance at the event in Luanda while over 10,800 email marketing and 28,800 online and social media impressions were recorded.

“We are proud to receive the prestigious AAXO ROAR Award for Marketing and PR Excellence for the AOG conference and exhibition. The award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team as well as the support and participation of our Angolan partners and stakeholders. We are proud to play a role in promoting Angola’s oil and gas sector and look forward to continuing to drive excellence in our events,” stated Devi Paulsen-Abbott, CEO of ECP.

The fifth edition of the AOG conference and exhibition (https://apo-opa.co/3P0tWv6) takes place October 2-4 at Centro de Convencoes Talatona in Luanda. The event serves as a bridge connecting foreign companies and their Angolan counterparts. Building and expanding on discussions and deals signed at the 2023 event – seven agreements in total – the 2024 conference promises new opportunities for engagement and investment.

