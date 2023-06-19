Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com) is proud to announce the appointment of Devi Paulsen-Abbott as the new CEO of Africa’s premier investment platform for the energy sector. Committed towards ECP’s core values of equity, diversity, and inclusion, Paulsen’s appointment is poised to showcase her unwavering commitment towards prioritizing partnerships, seeking innovative solutions and accelerating business. Boasting a 20-year career in the media and events sector, and with considerable experience in publishing and acquisitions, Paulsen-Abbott commenced her position as ECP CEO on 29 May.

“Exceptional leadership embodies the core values that have driven ECP’s success for many years. Devi’s appointment as ECP’s new CEO will undoubtedly hone our strategic direction, grow and develop our organization, strengthen our partnerships, and build new relationships. We are very excited to have her lead our dedicated team,” according to ECP Chairperson Kelly-Anne Mealia.

Dedicated towards creating and delivering platforms that drive economic development and investment in Africa, Paulsen-Abbott has a deep understanding of emerging markets, having successfully conceptualized and developed hundreds of international specialist event products throughout her impressive career.

Paulsen-Abbott was selected as CEO through a rigorous and competitive selection process conducted by renowned recruitment firm Odgers Berndtson. The comprehensive search identified her as the standout candidate, possessing a unique combination of industry expertise and a track record of success.

“It is my honor and extreme pleasure to join ECP’s strong leadership team. As one of the most important platforms for energy development in Africa, ECP’s incomparable success in the energy and power landscape throughout the continent will continue to accelerate the company’s strategic drive towards promoting development throughout the continent and bringing wealth to Africa,” Paulsen-Abbott notes.

As CEO, she will take part in developing strategies and visions that showcase Africa’s opportunities in core sectors such as energy development, mining, transport, infrastructure and trade. A passionate advocate for the growth and development of women in Africa’s energy sector, her progressive leadership is set to deliver value to ECP’s clients and uphold the company’s excellence in the world of energy investment and sustainable development.

Her appointment comes ahead of ECP’s exciting lineup of 2023 events, which includes South Sudan Oil&Power 2023 (https://apo-opa.info/3CyIyvp), taking place in Juba from 14-16 June; Angola Oil&Gas 2023 (https://apo-opa.info/3yWXf9D), held in Luanda from 13-14 September; and MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023 (https://apo-opa.info/3JgEQu3), which will take place in Nouakchott from 21-22 November. Furthermore, Paulsen’s tenure will include oversight of impactful events including the Global Black Impact Summit 2023 (https://apo-opa.info/3Jkq0Tp), which will be held in collaboration with the Black Impact Foundation, and African Energy Week 2023 (https://AECWeek.com/), organized in partnership with the African Energy Chamber and taking place in Cape Town from 18-21 October.