Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (EnergyCapitalPower.com), Africa’s leading investment platform for the energy sector, is pleased to announce its highly anticipated 2024 event line-up.

Each event builds on a series of successful editions, giving stakeholders the opportunity to connect, collaborate and catalyse investment and development across Africa’s energy sector.

The line-up comprises a range of conferences, exhibitions and forums, all organized with the support of the African Energy Chamber (AEC).

The year will kick off with the Critical Minerals Africa Summit (www.CriticalMineralsAfrica.com) taking place in March 2024. This high-profile event will showcase the continent’s abundance of critical minerals and their importance to global energy transition.

In May, ECP will host the Investing in African Energy, a forum in Paris that will bring together local governments, entrepreneurs, and investors from Africa and Europe. The seventh edition of South Sudan Oil&Power (https://apo-opa.info/3QSqfJL) will take place in Juba in June, offering a platform for direct engagement and deal-making to meet the nation’s energy needs.

September will see the fifth edition of the Angola Oil&Gas Conference&Exhibition (https://apo-opa.info/3PTENZ0), providing an opportunity for international players and local stakeholders to explore investment strategies for the country’s energy sector.

The largest gathering of energy stakeholders in Africa is the African Energy Week Conference (www.AECWeek.com) scheduled for November in Cape Town, South Africa. Hosted by the AEC and organized by ECP, the conference strives to bring together C-suite decision-makers, financiers, and project developers from oil, gas and energy value-chains to share ideas and discuss opportunities for investment.

Finally, November will see the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power Conference (https://apo-opa.info/3EtsLyZ) in Dakar, Senegal. This event will highlight the potential of the offshore energy markets of Mauritania, Senegal, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry and explore how to leverage resources for the benefit of the region.

Devi Paulsen-Abbott, CEO of ECP, says, “At ECP, we are resolute in our commitment to driving investment and development across Africa’s energy sector. Our 2024 event line-up exemplifies this dedication, offering unmatched platforms for networking, deal-making and knowledge-sharing. These events will empower stakeholders to transform Africa’s energy landscape and contribute to both economic growth and the global energy transition.”

Learn more Energy Capital&Power’s mission to connect global investors with Africa’s energy opportunities, by visiting EnergyCapitalPower.com.