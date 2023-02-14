As the organizer of the high-level MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023 conference and exhibition (https://apo-opa.info/3E7bs6W) – taking place in Mauritania from November 21-22 – Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (www.EnergyCapitalPower.com) is proud to announce a 20% discount on all delegate passes purchased before mid-March 2023. Hurry and secure your pass before the link (https://apo-opa.info/3xoo1XL) expires! With two successful editions preceding it, the 2023 edition of MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power will once again unite industry leaders, policymakers, investors, government representatives and energy experts for two days of networking and engagement, leveraging the event’s standing as the biggest regional energy conference to usher in a new era of growth across the MSGBC frontier market.

Under the theme, ‘Scaling Energy Opportunities in Africa’s New Frontier,’ this year’s edition of MSGBC 2023 builds on the region’s success of first oil and gas production from the Sangomar and Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) (https://apo-opa.info/3YHvUTT) projects – slated for the end of 2023 -, exploring what happens next (https://apo-opa.info/3E5OBIY) and how can regional players sustain this development drive. Representing the only regionally-focused platform to cover the entire energy sector and its value chain across the respective nations that make up the MSGBC basin, the conference serves to increase foreign investment (https://apo-opa.info/3YiIKbj) in emerging markets such as natural gas, green hydrogen and power, contributing to the positioning of the region as a global energy hub.

Taking place under the Patronage of Mohamed Ould Cheik Ghazouani, President of the Republic of Mauritania, and in partnership with the country’s Ministry of Petroleum, Energy and Mines and national oil company NOC, Société Mauritanienne Des Hydrocarbures Et De Patrimoine Minier, Senegal’s NOC Petrosen, and regulator Cos Petrogaz and the African Energy Chamber, this year’s edition of the premier regional event offers unparalleled opportunities for investors and project developers alike.

During the event, market-focused panel discussion will investigate the challenges and opportunities to development while case-specific presentations and exhibitions offer critical insight into what is happening across the regional energy landscape (https://apo-opa.info/3Xvy4VA). With its networking and deal signing focus, the event will lay the foundation for robust dialogue and engagement among delegates, enabling new partnerships to be formed and projects launched.

From Mauritania and Senegal’s oil and gas drive under the respective Gas Master Plan and Emerging Senegal Plan; to the integration of the energy and mining, agriculture and manufacturing sectors in Guinea-Conakry; to the burgeoning renewable market in Guinea-Bissau; and the upcoming licensing round in The Gambia as well as every other respective MSGBC nation, the regional energy sector is on the precipice of large-scale growth. Stepping into this picture, MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023 will explore how the region can kickstart sustainable economic development on the back of resource maximization and monetization, with a suite of players from across the regional and global landscape gathering in Mauritania to discuss the future of the MSGBC energy sector.

To secure your spot among industry leaders, regional policymakers and global investors, purchase your delegate pass here and enjoy a 20% discount before the offer expires.