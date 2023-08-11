The African Energy Week (AEW) 2023 conference and exhibition, Africa’s premier event for the oil and gas sector taking place in Cape Town from 16-20 October this year, will feature the participation of Nikki Martin, President of global trade association for the energy geoscience industry EnerGeo Alliance, whose attendance will serve to demonstrate the environmental program’s commitment to supporting a strong and viable energy geoscience and exploration industry while falling in line with the event’s promise to make energy poverty history by 2030.

With years of experience engaging with government regulators, Martin is responsible for the global organization and execution of the optimization of EnerGeo Alliance’s business and regulatory climate, while serving to enhance support for a viable global energy geoscience and exploration industry. With five decades in petroleum and natural gas exploration, the geophysical organization and its member companies span over 50 countries worldwide, and offers geoscience data to energy companies, equipment and software manufacturers, industry suppliers, service providers and consultancy companies.

Dedicated to driving a geoscience industry that serves to promote the discovery and delivery of everything from petroleum and natural gas to alternative energy and low-carbon solutions to ensure the development of essential energy solutions, EnerGeo Alliance’s global operations are essential for countries to unlock and realize value creation from the exploitation of their natural resources.

“Nikki Martin’s participation at AEW 2023 only serves to reinforce the event’s target of making energy poverty history by 2030 and the theme of promoting Africa as the destination for African-led solutions to resource development,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC), adding that, “EnerGeo Alliance represents a strong partner for African countries, with the organization promoting the exploration and discovery of resources in Africa, which will encourage more global investors to participate in the continent’s energy future. We are looking forward to the insights Martin will provide at this year’s edition.”

Martin’s participation at this year’s event is poised to highlight the importance of geoscience data and intelligence in the African energy landscape. As a number of resource-rich countries pursue both on- and offshore exploration campaigns, companies such as EnerGeo Alliance serve as valuable partners. AEW 2023 will provide the opportunity for new connections to be made and deals signed, enabling African countries to advance energy developments while providing the opportunity for EnerGeo Alliance to expand its presence across the continent.

Organized by the AEC – the voice of the African energy sector -, AEW 2023 will unite energy stakeholders, global investors and executives from across the public and private sector for a week of interactive exhibitions, panel discussions, investor forums, industry summits and one-on-one meeting opportunities, under the aim of driving African industry growth and development. AEW 2023 represents the only conference on the continent representative of the entire sector, promoting Africa as the destination for Africa-focused events. For more information, visit www.AECWeek.com