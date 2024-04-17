Energas West Africa CEO David Pappoe Jr. will speak at the Invest in African Energy (IAE) forum in Paris next month, spotlighting opportunities for local service companies within Africa’s growth markets.

The engineering and energy services firm provides turnkey engineering and consulting solutions for project developers across the entire oil and gas value chain. In addition to his role at Energas West Africa, Pappoe Jr. serves as the African Energy Chamber’s President for Ghana and Country Representative in Ghana for Egyptian Oil Services Company’s Petrographics. As a result, Pappoe Jr. is expected to weigh in on current opportunities for indigenous service providers within Africa’s fastest-growing energy markets, with a view to forging partnerships with international companies and securing high-value contracts.

Organized by Energy Capital&Power, IAE 2024 (https://apo-opa.co/49krKXM) is an exclusive forum designed to facilitate investment between African energy markets and global investors. Taking place May 14-15, 2024 in Paris, the event offers delegates two days of intensive engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers. For more information, please visit www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

West Africa has seen a rise in upstream exploration activity in recent months – from Chevron’s infill drilling program in the Escravos area onshore Nigeria to Eni’s drilling campaign in Block CI-205 offshore Ivory Coast, which resulted in the Calao discovery. Nigeria alone is estimated to require 45 rigs drilling 426 wells in the next two years to reach its targeted production levels, generating a significant uptick in associated contract value for EPC, EPIC and other service agreements. IAE 2024 serves to connect operators with local and foreign service providers, facilitating networking and deal-making to support Africa’s broader energy industry growth.