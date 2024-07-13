In early June, a delegation of the American Embassy and the Henry M. Jackson Foundation Medical Research International (HJFMRI) in Tanzania, led by Mark Breda, Country Director of the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) and Sally Chalamila, Executive Director of HJFMRI in Tanzania, visited key project implementation sites in Mbeya and Songwe region and met with beneficiaries and regional officials. As part of a comprehensive HIV prevention, care, and treatment program funded by the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), they visited several peer-driven HIV youth initiatives and DREAMS (Determined, Resilient, Empowered, AIDS-free, Mentored, and Safe) mentorship program sites. The programs address the rising HIV incidence among adolescents and youth, which has increased alarmingly in recent years.

Peer-Driven HIV Interventions for Youth: In Mkwajuni, Songwe region, Mark Breda and Sally Chalamila visited a youth engagement point and met Fredrick Mwashimanga, popularly known as Manyota. Manyota, a committed volunteer with the HJFMRI Southern Highland Program. Mr. Mwashimanga utilizes his passion for music to educate his peers on the benefits of HIV testing and condom use, while distributing HIV self-tests. His creative approach targets adolescents and young adults, including motorcycle drivers and young individuals aged 15-24. By leveraging peer-to-peer outreach, the program ensures that interventions are responsive to the unique differences and needs of young people.

Empowering Adolescent Girls and Young Women: In Nswiswi village, Mbeya region, the delegation visited a DREAMS group where beneficiaries receive education on HIV, reproductive health, gender-based violence, financial capability, and economic empowerment. The DREAMS program aims to reduce HIV rates among adolescent girls and young women (AGYW) aged 15-24, who are at a high risk due for HIV infection. Janeth Mwakitege, a DREAMS mentor, shared her journey of empowerment after being diagnosed with HIV. With her viral load now suppressed, Janeth supports AGYW in forming groups and accessing HIV services. Funded by PEPFAR through WRAIR, the DREAMS initiative operates in three districts of Mbeya and Tunduma in Songwe, providing a safe space for AGYW to enhance their skills and resilience.

Enhancing Laboratory Services in Southern Highlands In a significant boost to healthcare infrastructure, laboratory items worth Tsh 132,972,500 were handed over to strengthen laboratory services in the southern highland regions.

The handover, presided over by Rungwe District Commissioner Hon. Jafary Haniu, saw the distribution of equipment including mini refrigerators, cooler boxes, fridge guards, and power stabilizers to regional medical officers from Mbeya, Songwe, Rukwa, and Katavi. These items, provided by HJFMRI with PEPFAR funding through WRAIR, aim to improve the efficiency and quality of sample management while reducing operational costs associated with sample transportation. Emphasizing the importance of proper management and utilization, Hon. Haniu urged regional medical officers to ensure these donations are used effectively to strengthen laboratory services.

These visits and initiatives underscore the critical efforts being made to combat HIV in Tanzania. From empowering youth and AGYW through peer-driven and DREAMS programs to enhancing laboratory services; these activities highlight a comprehensive approach to HIV prevention, care, and treatment. These efforts are vital in ensuring long and healthy lives for the communities in Mbeya, Songwe, Rukwa, and Katavi regions.