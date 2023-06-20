The Jokkalante Market Platform for farmers, buyers, and service providers in The Gambia to eliminate trade barriers.

The International Trade Centre (ITC), in partnership with the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment in The Gambia, launched the Jokkalante Market Platform.

The innovative e-commerce platform, funded by the Enhanced Integrated Framework (EIF), is set to revolutionize agricultural trade in The Gambia by connecting farmers, buyers, transporters, for efficiency and growth in the agricultural value chain.

It offers a comprehensive set of functionalities that facilitates seamless collaboration and boosts market linkages in the country’s horticultural sector. By simply accessing the platform through WhatsApp or visiting the website, farmers, buyers, and service providers can easily connect and engage in agricultural trade activities. The platform's WhatsApp number, +220 529 3333, allows users to register and access the various features and services.

Benefits include:

Direct contact between farmers and buyers, enabling local market linkages. Efficient transportation solutions: Connecting buyers and farmers with transporters for logistics and timely delivery of agricultural goods. Access to financial services: Providing information and guidance on financial service providers Market price information system: Providing access to market price information through collaboration with Roots.

The Jokkalante Market Platform eliminates traditional barriers to trade and benefits the entire agricultural value chain. A significant milestone in advancing the country’s horticultural sector, the e-commerce platform paves the way for increased market access, improved productivity, and economic empowerment for farmers, buyers, and service providers.

During the launch event, H.E. Lamin Dampha, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Trade said: “E-commerce is an increasingly important aspect of today's economy. It offers opportunities to overcome traditional obstacles to trade, including the costs associated with physical distance. This opens unprecedented opportunities for businesses to engage in cross-border trade. The Jokkalante Market Platform has been developed within The Gambia, taking into account the unique needs of our local context.”

Milena Niehaus, ITC Project manager said: “The goal of the Jokkalante Market Platform is to boost local production by improving market linkages. With its user-friendly WhatsApp bot, the platform makes it easy for farmers to connect with buyers, promoting the sale of local produce. By simplifying the trade process, we empower farmers and contribute to the growth of the horticultural sector in The Gambia.”

Buyer Isatou Nyassi remarked during the event: “Before, we had to go to neighbouring countries to source horticultural products. That has changed with the launch of the Jokkalante Market platform. Now, we are able to buy from local producers through the platform.”

While Ousman Manneh, a farmer said: “Marketing is a challenge for every producer, and the platform has come to address this challenge. It is really helping us because it is user-friendly. The platform has started yielding fruits, and we have started using it to sell our produce.”