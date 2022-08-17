The Department of Employment and Labour in Limpopo is currently experiencing disruptions with the system of which SITA is busy investigating and working on the matter and therefore requests patience from clients as the system is not working sufficiently, clients will be updated as soon as the matter is resolved.

The Department is still offering all services however; the phase is not as per usual. As and when the system gradually restores, services will continue.

Acting Chief Director Provincial Operations, Phaswane Tladi said, “We are aware that a lot of people are in dire need of our services during this difficult time, our officials are committed to provide services despite the challenges. We apologize to all clients for the inconvenience caused by the slow systems.”

The public will be kept abreast on any new developments with regards to the system. Those who have access to the internet are encouraged to utilise our online system to apply, ( www.ufilling.co.za(link is external) ) to limit the number of people visiting our offices until this matter is resolved.