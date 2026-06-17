First airline in the world to offer this level of comprehensive travel cover

Robust conflict-related medical expense protection and free 30-day trip extension

Airline-managed hotel stays and extended-stay support during disruption

Complimentary rebooking on other airlines during conflict-related cancellations

Cover that stands, regardless of government travel advice

Emirates (www.Emirates.com) has become the first airline in the world to offer Comprehensive Travel Cover, an industry-first travel insurance product that handles it all, including medical cover for conflict-related incidents, backed by airline-managed hotel accommodation and extended-stay support across a range of disruption scenarios.

When itineraries include connecting on other airlines or Emirates services are unavailable, Emirates will also rebook disrupted customers to their destination at no additional cost, including where flights have been cancelled due to conflict-related disruption.

Customers can now plan and travel with even greater peace of mind from the moment they book their journey, with expanded medical cover in the insurance product, supported by Travel Guard, and additional disruption support by Emirates on top of the existing travel insurance offering.

For customers in South Africa, Emirates' Comprehensive Travel Cover will be available from 17 June 2026 and can be purchased when booking flights on emirates.com or added to existing bookings via Manage Booking. The enhanced offering provides South African travellers with expanded protection and support before and during their journeys, including access to conflict-related medical expense cover, trip extension benefits and additional assistance during travel disruptions.

Emirates' new Comprehensive Travel Cover includes trip cancellation cover, compensation for baggage delay or loss, unlimited medical expense and emergency evacuation cover worldwide, among other generous benefits. Newly added conflict cover provides reimbursement for medical expenses of up to US$ 25,000 and a free trip extension of up to 30 days. The cover is not restricted by government travel advice.

Rooted in Emirates' 'fly better' brand promise and its duty of care to customers is airline-managed hotel accommodation during disruptions, including airspace closures**. This is in addition to existing customer-first benefits such as a free date change for tickets booked from 2 April, and the option to ‘hold my fare’ for 24 hours free of charge, giving travellers flexibility, reassurance, and support at every step.

Emirates Comprehensive Travel Cover is available at an accessible premium and delivers exceptional value. Available from today, it can be purchased on emirates.com at the time of booking or added to existing bookings via Manage Booking .*

Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline said: “Listening to customer feedback, we realised that travel demand remains strong but there was a gap in the market with regards to travel insurance cover. Therefore, we acted to address our customers’ needs. Together with Travel Guard, a leader in the global insurance industry, Emirates is pleased to offer an enhanced travel insurance product that is as comprehensive as it is reassuring for a wider range of situations. With strong demand for travel in summer, we are proud to offer our customers added confidence in planning their journeys to and through Dubai when they book with Emirates.”

Russel Antonio, Head of Global Business&Partnerships, Travel Guard added: “Our long-standing collaboration with Emirates is grounded in a shared commitment to elevating the customer experience. By combining our strengths once again, this new comprehensive travel product offers enhanced protection that sets a new benchmark in the industry and responds to the needs of today’s travellers.”