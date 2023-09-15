On September 15, the Government of Japan decided to extend emergency humanitarian assistance amounting to a total of USD 3 million, following the damage caused by the earthquake disaster that struck the central region of Morocco.

In response to the devastating damage caused by this earthquake disaster, the Government of Japan will implement an Emergency Grant Aid of USD 2 million through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) bearing in mind the human security needs for items such as shelter and food.

In addition, assistance amounting to USD 1 million will also be implemented by Japanese NGOs via the Japan Platform (JPF) in close coordination with Morocco.

The Government of Japan will continue to stand by the people of Morocco and stands ready to study further necessary assistance, bearing in mind the human security needs.