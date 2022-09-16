Ambassade des États-Unis en Mauritanie


The American Embassy, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), will provide $100,000 in immediate assistance to support the people affected by heavy rains and severe flooding in Kaedi, and the Dar el Baida and Dar Naim neighborhoods in Nouakchott. This initial rapid assistance will provide cash and non-food items to 3,540 people in 590 households to cover lost basic food and clothing, and access services such as water pumping or purchase of sandbags to prevent further damage to households. The assistance will also reduce the risk of infection, disease and further damage from flooding.

The Embassy will continue to assess and coordinate humanitarian efforts with the Government of Mauritania and other stakeholders. The United States stands with the Mauritanian people as they continue to face these severe floods and as they begin to recover.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ambassade des États-Unis en Mauritanie.