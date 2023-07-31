U.S. Embassy in Angola


In celebration of the 33rd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the Embassy in Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe hosted a reception for organizations that promote disability awareness and inclusion.

Participants from the recent Sports Diplomacy program and disability rights advocacy groups, and the Secretary of State for Sports, Ms. Teresa João Ulundo Oliveira, were part of the event.

In recent years, the U.S. Embassy has been working to broaden the range of participants in U.S. exchange programs and implementers of U.S. Government-funded projects to be more inclusive and diverse.

