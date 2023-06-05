Elm (https://apo-opa.info/3IMOx3f), a leading digital solutions provider, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sénégal Numérique, to provide its extensive digital expertise to the latter in further advancing the digital infrastructure of the State of Senegal. Under the agreement, Elm will offer assistance to Sénégal Numérique in leveraging various innovative digital technologies with the objective of enhancing public services, consolidating governance, and stimulating economic growth.

The MoU was signed between Majid bin Saad Al Arifi, Marketing Vice President at Elm, and Mr. Cheikh Bakhoum, General Director at Sénégal Numérique, in the presence of various representatives from both sides, during Elm’s participation at GITEX Africa 2023. The GITEX Africa 2023 is one of the region’s largest tech events that is being held from May 31 to June 2, 2023 in Marrakech, Morocco.

The MoU comes in line with Elm’s efforts to support local companies by providing the requisite knowledge and technical know-how. It further broadly outlines the various cooperation areas as well as avenues for developing business opportunities in Senegal. As part of this, the company will launch cutting-edge digital platforms with a variety of consultancy services. Furthermore, both parties will work together to build short-term and long-term strategic plans under this MoU, to explore and leverage potential opportunities across various markets. Mutual initiatives and projects will be formulated with the objective of fostering cooperation between Elm and Sénégal Numérique.

Elm's spokesperson and VP of Marketing, Majid bin Saad Al-Arifi, said: “We are pleased to sign this MoU with Sénégal Numérique, which has demonstrated excellent interest in promoting the digital economy and developing job possibilities in Senegal to expand various economic and social benefits as well as advance the nation's overall growth. The MoU further reflects our steadfast commitment to exchanging our expertise with digital institutions in the region and around the globe. It also reiterates our dedication to expanding our presence on a regional and global scale, advancing the digital journey across the world and keeping pace with the demands of the future. We are eager to contribute to the growth of the digital industry in Africa by exploring new avenues, enhancing service delivery, and developing innovative solutions that improve digital infrastructure and satisfy the demands of stakeholders.

The MoU between Elm and Sénégal Numérique was signed during GITEX Africa 2023, which serves as an innovative platform for connecting and fostering collaboration across various digital institutions and businesses. Additionally, the event also emphasises the expanding significance and role of digitisation in Africa as well as significant investments in the region’s technology sector.