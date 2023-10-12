To commemorate the UN’s International Day of the Girl Child, set for 11 October, and to shine a light on the immense potential of girls as drivers of progress and change globally, inDrive's Aurora Tech Award (www.inDrive.com), in collaboration with the 2023 Aurora Tech Award Winner, Elizabeth Mwangi, is hosting a special event at St. Aloysius Gonzaga. The school, located in the heart of Nairobi, provides invaluable support to talented yet underprivileged youth hailing from the Kibera slum.

This year, the UN underscores the theme of "Digital Generation," championing the cause of digital inclusion and literacy as powerful tools to unlock opportunities for girls in learning, earning, and leading. Elizabeth Mwangi stands as a shining example of this theme. Her innovative startup, which connects cleaners in Nairobi's slums with employment opportunities, not only earned her this year's prestigious Aurora Tech Award but also highlighted the growing number of female leaders boldly addressing Africa's pressing challenges.

During her engagement with the girls at St. Aloysius Gonzaga, Elizabeth emphasized the power of curiosity in leveraging technology to develop solutions tailored for their local environment. Her startup has made significant strides in addressing a prevalent problem and establishing a profitable enterprise that fosters job creation.

Elizabeth shared, “Empowerment through technology isn't just about connectivity; it's about connecting with purpose. When we combine innovation with intention, we can transform communities from the inside out.”

Ekaterina Smirnova, Executive Director of the Aurora Tech Award, said, “Elizabeth's achievements serve as a testament to what's possible when we recognize and foster potential. The Aurora Tech Award doesn't just honor these incredible founders but provides tangible support to help them further their visions. We're committed to continually offering mentorship resources to amplify the success of our participants."

