A team of officials from the Embassy received the eleven (11) Sri Lankans at the Egyptian side of the Rafah border and has made arrangements to provide transportation to Cairo for facilitation of their return to Sri Lanka.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Cairo, in coordination with the Egyptian authorities, and the Sri Lankan Representative in Ramallah facilitated the entry in to Egypt of eleven (11) Sri Lankan nationals belonging to two (02) families who were stranded in the Gaza Strip, through the Rafah border crossing, which is 320km away from Cairo, on 02 November 2023.

