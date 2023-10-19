AFEST, Africa Tech Festival’s official opening party (https://apo-opa.info/46XGRVw) is back with a bang and a new venue and line-up in 2023 that is set to thrill delegates, investors and VIPS attending the African continent’s largest and most influential technology, telecommunications and digital enertainment festival.

Taking place on Tuesday 14 November 2023, AFEST (https://apo-opa.info/3PUJUqg) will this year be hosted at the Old Biscuit Mill in downtown Woodstock, the lively location that is at the heart of where Cape Town’s design and culinary paths meet.

On the tables and in the mix

Spinning the discs at this high-energy event, is a stellar line-up of music artists that include: Doctor in the house - MTV Africa award-winner Kyle Deutsch, who is also a chiropractic doctor and SA Idols contestant and has worked with artists such as Cassper Nyovest, and part of the Wolf Pack team who opened for Justin Bieber.

Marn De Bluum - A purveyor of good times who sets the mood with the finest curation of tracks from his eclectic and expansive music catalogue that house a lounge full of chill and a beat-based dancefloor. Singer, songwriter and philanthropist, as well as SA Idols winner, Paxton Fielies aka Paxton, brings a soulful rhythm to proceedings with sounds from her hits and upcoming EP. Rounding out the beats, DJ Sigwabs will bring his vintage house to the mix along with some of his high octane vibes to keep the party going till the sun comes up for those who dare.

Commenting on what has become a highly anticipated event, James Williams, Director, Events | Connecting Africa | Informa Tech, says: “Last year it was great to be back in person with Africa Tech Festival after two-years of virtual. There’s nothing like being present in real life and AFEST will be all that and more and the perfect way to kick-off what will be a bumper, action-packed conference, and exhibition.”

More than just a party

Aside from offering the ability to unwind after the first day of keynotes, panel discussions, presentations, and meetings, AFEST is also the ideal spot to network and build on industry relationships in a relaxed atmosphere, with several private hospitality suites on offer.

AFEST is open to all registered attendees and for those with free visitor passes, tickets can be purchased separately at the door.

For more information, please see website here: Africa Tech Festival 2023 - The Home of AfricaCom&AfricaTech (https://apo-opa.info/3myppVu)

View all ticket options, including a variety of free passes, for Africa Tech Festival here (https://apo-opa.info/3Q04o2r).

About Africa Tech Festival:

Africa Tech Festival, including anchor events AfricaCom, AfricaTech and AfricaIgnite is part of the Informa Tech Connecting Africa event series. A vibrant celebration of Africa’s diverse community of tech champions, Africa Tech Festival is the largest tech and digital connectivity conference and exhibition in Africa, attracting hundreds of exhibitors, more than 400 speakers and more than 12000 delegates.

Key themes for 2023 continue to explore the creation and sustainability of a connected Africa and the impact this can have for the people of the continent but also the commercial prospects for local and global businesses and governments. Topics will include Telcos of Tomorrow, Connecting the Next Billion, Digital Infrastructure Investment, Sustainability&Climate Resilience, ICT Policy and Regulation, Fintech&MFS, Broadcast Media&Entertainment, Pioneer Tech, the Future of Work and Talent and Skills Development. Africa Tech Festival also incorporates and the Africa Tech Festival Awards, an exclusive ceremony celebrating Africa’s tech pioneers and held at the luxury 5-star The Bay Hotel, as well as the LeadersIn Africa Summit, an exclusive, VIP-only feature offering high-level presentations and roundtable discussions to Africa’s tech elite.