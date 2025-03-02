Elections for area administrators, managing directors, and village coordinators were conducted in five administrative areas in the Massawa sub-zone from 12 to 17 February.

The elections saw strong participation from local residents, resulting in the election of 10 area administrators and managing directors, including five women, as well as 22 village coordinators.

In related news, similar elections were conducted in the Elaberet sub-zone to replace outgoing area administrators, managing directors, and village coordinators who had completed their three-year terms.

Ms. Asha Alinor, Administrator of the Elaberet sub-zone, emphasized that the awareness-raising activities carried out before the elections played a crucial role in ensuring a smooth and successful electoral process. She also urged the newly elected officials to serve the community with dedication and integrity.

The newly elected officials, in turn, expressed their commitment to fulfilling their responsibilities diligently and upholding the trust placed in them by the community.