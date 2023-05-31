The Ekiti State Government, has commended the federal government for establishing a special intervention programme to palliate the sufferings of those who lost valuable property to flooding in the state.

The government asserted that the programme would help the victims in rebuilding their lives and rescue them from unwarranted sufferings, depression and untimely death.

The Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, gave the commendation, on Tuesday, while interfacing with the leadership of National Emergency Management Agency(NEMA), led by Mr. Julius Alunomoh, who paid a courtesy call to her office in Ado Ekiti.

The Deputy Governor , in a statement by her Special Assistant on Media , Victor Ogunje, saluted the federal government for its support for Nigerians, whose property were destroyed as a result of emergency situations.

She said; “Within this short time we came into office, we have received materials from NEMA three times for victims of fire and flood disasters and these materials were judiciously used.

“Governor Biodun oyebanji, had always ensured that these materials were not hijacked, by making sure that they were distributed to the right people. We thank the FG for making sure that those who fell victim of disasters have palliatives that can sustain their lives.

“The NIMET had predicted that there will still be flooding this year, but the Oyebanji’s administration is embarking on aggressive protective policies, like dredging of waterways and other erosion prone areas across the state to prevent such occurrence”.

The NEMA’s team lead, Mr. Julius Alunomoh, disclosed that experts working with the agency, had been deployed in Ekiti to begin enumeration of people that will benefit from the intervention programme tagged ‘Special National Economic Livelihood’.

Alunomoh assured that none of those captured by his team would be excluded at the distribution stage that will commence soon.

“Immediately after enumeration, the NEMA’s distribution team will also come to do the distribution, which will be in done in phases. We want to appeal to the state government to help us, so that we can capture the right peoole”, he said.

In his submission, the General Manager, Ekiti State Emergency Management Agency(SEMA), Mr. Jide Borode , revealed that the federal government had released some palliatives materials that will be used to kickstart the programme at the appropriate time.