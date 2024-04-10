The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) wishes to convey its best wishes to the People of Somalia, ATMIS staff and all Muslims around the world during Eid-Ul-Fitr celebrations marking the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan.
“As we celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr, let us remember and show empathy towards the less fortunate in society by extending our generosity. May Allah accept our fasts, prayers, supplications and Zakatul-Fitri,”
On this occasion, ATMIS will continue to work closely with the Federal Government of Somalia and all partners for the success of the ongoing transition, to ensure lasting peace, security, and prosperity in Somalia and to pray for an end to the long years of sacrifice and suffering by the people of Somalia.
CIID WANAAGSAN……(HAPPY EID)
TAQABALLA MINNA WA MINKUM, INSHA’ALLAH – (MAY ALLAH ACCEPT OUR FASTS).Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).