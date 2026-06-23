Eng. Yasser Ramadan, Chairman of the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority (EMRA) has been appointed as an Advisory Board Member of African Mining Week (AMW) – The Most Influential Mining Conference in Africa – reinforcing the event’s engagement with key regulatory institutions shaping the continent’s mining sector.

In his role, Ramadan will provide strategic guidance on core themes and agenda priorities for AMW, ensuring alignment with Egypt’s mining sector vision, including regulatory reform, investment facilitation and value-added mineral development.

His appointment strengthens AMW’s position as a direct engagement platform for global investors seeking exposure to Egypt’s mining industry. It also supports Egypt’s broader national agenda to attract foreign direct investment into key mineral segments including phosphate, gold, copper and industrial minerals, which are central to the country’s industrialization and resource monetization strategy.

Under the theme Mining the Future: Unearthing Africa’s Full Mineral Value Chain, AMW 2026 will convene African regulators, including EMRA, alongside global investors and project developers for partnerships formation aimed at unlocking investment flows across the continent’s mining sector.

AMW 2026 comes at a time when Egypt is accelerating reforms and strategic initiatives across its mining sector. These include enhanced collaboration on mineral value chains, such as the Afreximbank-Central Bank of Egypt initiative to establish the African Gold Bank, aimed at financing gold mining and beneficiation projects. Additionally, Egypt’s Suez Canal Economic Zone-based Futurefert project recently secured $20 million in financing from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to develop fertilizer production facilities, further supporting the country’s phosphate beneficiation ambitions and regional food security objectives.

Meanwhile, regulatory reforms are also underway, including the development of a modern mining cadastre system designed to streamline licensing processes and improve transparency for investors, led by EMRA.

Through his role on the AMW Advisory Board, Ramadan will position Egypt as a key mining investment destination within Africa’s evolving resource landscape.

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