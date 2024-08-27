Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development and Minister of Health and Population of the Arab Republic of Egypt Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar met on Tuesday with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Egypt Tariq Ali Faraj Al Ansari.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

