The Ambassador of Egypt in Sri Lanka Maged Mosleh called on the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry on 31 August, 2022 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Minister Sabry and Ambassador Mosleh held wide-ranging discussions related to the multi-faceted bilateral cooperation.

Minister Sabry briefed Ambassador Mosleh on current developments, the challenges faced by the country and measures taken by the Government to overcome these challenges.

Current global developments and the possible impact on the two countries were also discussed.

It was noted that the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Egypt will be celebrated next year in a fitting manner.