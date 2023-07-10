The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt


In light of the current crisis in Sudan, and emanating from President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s keenness on formulating a joint vision for Sudan’s direct neighboring countries and on taking steps to resolve the crisis, stop the bloodshed of the Sudanese people and spare them the negative effects they are exposed to, and based on the President’s commitment to maintaining the State of Sudan and its resources and curbing the crisis’ ongoing and formidable impact on neighboring countries and the security and stability of the entire region.

Egypt will host on July 13, 2023 the Conference of Sudan’s Neighboring Countries’ Summit to explore ways to end the current conflict and its negative repercussions on neighboring countries and set vigorous mechanisms, with the participation of neighboring countries, to settle the crisis in Sudan in a peaceful manner in coordination with other regional and international trajectories to settle the crisis.

