The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt


It is with deep sorrow that the Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt mourns the passing of former Minister of Health and Population, Dr. Ahmed Emad al-Din Radi, who died yesterday.

The deceased was a prominent medical figure and a symbol of diligence, dedication and high manners. He made sincere contributions to the service of his homeland throughout his career to improve the standard of health care for citizens.

President El-Sisi extends his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, asking Allah Almighty to envelop him with his mercy and to give his family patience and solace.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt.