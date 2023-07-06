Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from Prime Minister of Italy, Ms. Giorgia Meloni.
Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said that during the call President El-Sisi and the Italian Prime Minister lauded the outstanding historical relations between the two friendly countries, and commended their ongoing cooperation to address the many challenges in the Mediterranean region. They also emphasized the need to further advance the two countries’ joint cooperation and promote them toward broader prospects, and to hold intensive coordination and consultations on developments in the various regional issues.
The call focused on the latest developments in some issues pertinent to bilateral relations as well as the global food crisis. President El-Sisi and Italy's Prime Minister Meloni also discussed efforts to combat illegal migration and ways to coordinate international efforts in this regard. They also touched on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.