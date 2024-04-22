Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

The Spokesman for the Presidency said the call touched on relations between the two countries. The two sides praised the level of relations and the momentum they have gained. They stressed their keenness to enhance bilateral cooperation across various fields in alignment with the interests of the two peoples.

On the regional situation, especially in the Gaza Strip, the Egyptian efforts to calm the situation and give access to humanitarian aid in the Strip were reviewed. The Spanish prime minister praised Egypt's role on the political and humanitarian tracks to end the current crisis. President El-Sisi valued Spain's position on the current crisis and praised the Spanish Prime Minister's efforts to support peace in the region. In this context, the danger of military escalation in the Palestinian city of Rafah was confirmed due to its dire humanitarian consequences.

The two sides also discussed the recent regional tensions and stressed the urgent need to end the tension to restore peace and security in the region. They underlined the centrality of working to reach a just and comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue, especially by activating the two-state solution by expanding the recognition of the independent Palestinian state, which shall support efforts to restore security, stability and peace in the region.