Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt


Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel. The call underscored the two countries’ commitment to further advancing cooperation across various levels, building on the solid relations they share and the ample opportunities available to achieve significant progress in their ties, notably in the economic and trade areas.

The two Presidents also tackled a multitude of regional and international issues of mutual concern, primarily the Ukrainian crisis and developments in the Gaza Strip. President El-Sisi emphasized the importance of peaceful solutions to regional and international crises, stressing the crucial need for concerted international efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and provide urgent and unfettered access for humanitarian relief into the sector to address the catastrophic humanitarian conditions endured by the Palestinian people. The President reiterated the vital need to take effective steps to avoid the expansion of the conflict and to reach a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue based on the two-state solution.

