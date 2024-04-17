The phone call also touched on a multitude of regional and international developments, primarily the situation in the Middle East. The two Presidents stressed the vital need to exert utmost efforts to reduce tensions and reinforce stability in the region. President El-Sisi reiterated the crucial importance of concerted international efforts to achieve an immediate and urgent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, provide unfettered access for humanitarian aid and relief to all parts of the sector and protect its inhabitants from starvation. The President warned against the ongoing military escalation and its expansion, which jeopardizes the security and stability of the entire region. President El-Sisi and Serbia’s President Vučić also tackled the latest developments in the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and its global repercussions. They agreed to continue joint consultations and coordination.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Dr. Ahmed Fahmy, said the two Presidents underscored the robust, longstanding and historical relations between Egypt and Serbia, expressing relief at the huge progress achieved in the two countries’ relations, following President El-Sisi’s visit to Serbia in July 2022. President El-Sisi and Serbia’s President Vučić emphasized the need to strengthen the mechanisms of bilateral cooperation across all domains. During their call, they also tackled the ongoing collaboration between the two countries within international fora and organizations, and ways to further advance coordination and consultations on issues of mutual interest.

