Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi spoke over the phone with President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Dr. Ahmad Fahmy, said the two Presidents discussed bilateral relations and ways to foster closer collaboration across various domains, to be commensurate with the historical and strategic nature that characterizes the two countries’ cooperation. The call also focused on developments in the Gaza Strip. President El-Sisi and President Macron reviewed the latest efforts to achieve an immediate, urgent and lasting ceasefire, exchange detainees and hostages and provide access for humanitarian aid. They also tackled the two countries’ efforts to provide medical services to the wounded Palestinians to mitigate the repercussions of the dire humanitarian catastrophe in the sector.

President El-Sisi and President Macron also touched on regional developments in light of the latest escalations. They warned of the potential danger of the region sliding into a large-scale state of instability, stressing that this necessitates an unwavering commitment to the highest degrees of wisdom and self-restraint.

The two Presidents agreed on the imperative need to end the escalation on all fronts. They reiterated that reaching a just and comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue, based on the two-state solution, is the path to restoring and consolidating security, peace, and stability for all peoples of the region.