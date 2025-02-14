Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the call emphasized the strong relations between Egypt and Malaysia and the two countries' keenness to enhance cooperation across various fields, especially economic and investment. This is in order to be commensurate with the leverage the two countries have within their regions and to achieve the aspirations of the two peoples and the Islamic nation.

The call touched on the situation in the Palestinian territories as well as Egypt's efforts to implement the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip in cooperation with Qatar and the United States and deliver humanitarian aid to the Strip to confront the humanitarian tragedy that the people in Gaza face. The Malaysian prime minister praised Egypt's tireless efforts to support the Palestinian brothers, stop the bloodshed, and restore calm to the region.

The call also emphasized both countries' rejection of the displacement of Palestinians from their lands so as not to liquidate the Palestinian issue.

The call affirmed the need to intensify international efforts to establish a Palestinian state along the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, being only guarantee for achieving permanent peace in the region and for achieving stability and prosperity for its peoples.