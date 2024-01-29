Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the call focused on the regional situation and the expansion of the cycle of tension in the region. President El-Sisi reviewed Egypt’s unyielding efforts to reach an immediate and urgent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the initiative on the exchange of detainees and hostages. Those aim to provide protection for the civilians in the strip, who have been suffering over the past months from the catastrophic humanitarian conditions. President El-Sisi reiterated the crucial need for the international community to exert pressure toward the implementation of the relevant UN resolutions. The call also touched on efforts aimed at preventing the expansion of the scope of the conflict, which has been looming over the region, holding the potential for dire consequences in the Middle East and on international peace and security. Chancellor Scholz lauded Egypt’s constructive role in the region, and agreed with President El-Sisi on the vital importance of the two-state solution as the basis for restoring peace, security and stability in the region.

