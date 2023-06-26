The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt


Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from Amir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, who extended his sincere greetings to the President on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha. HH Sheikh Tamim wished Egypt, its government and people, all good, progress and prosperity.

President El-Sisi expressed sincere appreciation for the kind greetings, praying Allah Almighty to bestow blessings and grace upon the State of Qatar and the Arab and Islamic nations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt.