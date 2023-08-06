The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt


Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi saw King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, off upon his departure from Alamein City.

The two leaders affirmed the strong historic relations between Egypt and Bahrain, which are based on the foundations of brotherhood and trust and the desire to realize the aspirations of the peoples to achieve progress and development.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt.