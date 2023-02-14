The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt


Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi returned home after a visit to the UAE, where he participated as a Guest of Honor in the World Government Summit in Dubai. On the sidelines of the summit, the President held a series of meetings with UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as well as other officials.

